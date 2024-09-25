Russia's non-resource exports have quadrupled 20 years, this is not the limit — Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia's non-resource, non-energy exports have quadrupled over the past 20 years and continue to grow, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at an expanded meeting of the Presidium of the State Council on export development.

"From 2001 to 2023, the volume of Russia's non-resource, non-energy exports has grown more than fourfold - this is a good result, not some percentages," Putin said. According to him, the figure has increased from $36 bln to $148 bln.

"Of course, this is far from our limit. In fact, it is not that much," Putin added, noting that in the first seven months of 2024, non-resource, non-energy exports continued to grow, increasing by another 5% to $89.8 bln.

He noted that Russia should further boost and support its exporters to increase the volume of non-resource, non-energy exports.

"It is fundamentally important to help Russian companies enter into the markets of goods with high added value, to increase the so-called non-resource, non-energy exports, including the supply of engineering goods and food products," he said.