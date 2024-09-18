CSTO views Armenia as equal partner, ready for dialogue — secretary-general

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) still considers Armenia as an equal partner and is ready for a dialogue on all issues, CSTO Secretary-General Imangali Tasmagambetov said in an interview with the socio-political periodical ALLIES. CSTO.

"As you know, no representatives from Armenia took part in the mentioned events (CSTO exercises - TASS). Nevertheless, we still consider Armenia as an equal partner on the organization’s platform and are ready for a dialogue with our colleagues in Yerevan on the whole range of topical issues," he said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Yerevan had frozen participation in the CSTO because, he argued, this organization posed threats to Armenia’s sovereignty.