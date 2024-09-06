Russian premier to visit Uzbekistan — ambassador

TASHKENT, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected to visit Uzbekistan, Russian Ambassador to the republic Oleg Malginov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"An important event is forthcoming, namely the prime minister’s official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan and a meeting of a joint commission at the level of heads of governments. We are now, of course, preparing for this event," he said.

The ambassador recalled that more than 20 important bilateral documents were signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the country in late May, opening new areas of cooperation and setting new goals.

"We have permanent contacts between heads of different industries, ministries and agencies, and so mutual visits take place very often. Our presidents have frequent contacts with each other," the diplomat added. "They address practically all important issues directly."

Bilateral contacts at various levels are also planned during multilateral events, including the CIS summit and, possibly, during the upcoming BRICS summit.