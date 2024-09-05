China, Russia can overcome anything together — China’s vice president

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Together, China and Russia will be able to overcome any and all obstacles facing them in the foreign policy sphere, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In the face of a complicated and volatile foreign policy environment, the two countries will overcome difficulties by joining efforts. When resolutely pursuing our own path, we diligently address challenges in order to bring real tangible benefits to the peoples of our countries and to make a contribution to the recovery and growth of the world’s economy," he said.

The Chinese vice president pointed out that Russia’s Far Eastern region and northeastern China are notable for their geographical proximity and close ties between the two peoples.

"The regions have mutually complementary advantages in the fields of trade, investment, energy and transportation," Han Zheng added.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

Business activities at the forum are divided into seven sections, dubbed "New Contours of International Cooperation," "Technologies to Ensure Independence", "Financial Value System," "Far Eastern Russia," "People, Education, and Patriotism," "Transport and Logistics: New Routes," and "Master Plans: From Architecture to Economy."

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.