Agreements worth over $117 bln signed at three previous Eastern Economic Forums — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. More than 1,000 agreements totally worth over 10.5 trillion rubles ($117.5 bln) were signed at three previous Eastern Economic Forums, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I would note that at three previous forums alone more than 1,000 agreements totally worth over 10.5 trillion rubles were signed. By the way, the Eastern Economic Forum has become an acknowledged platform for establishing firm business ties and discussing strategic issues of the development of Russia’s Far East and the whole Asian-Pacific region," he said.

Representatives of more than 75 countries and territories participate in the events of this year’s forum, with over 100 panel sessions and roundtables to be held overall, Putin added. "It is important that those discussions come with a detailed business dialogue and lead to specific investment decisions and trade agreements," he stressed.