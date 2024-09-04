Russia looking forward to welcoming Serbian president to BRICS summit, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic to take part in the upcoming BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

"Please give my regards to President Vucic," Putin said at a meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin. "We are looking forward to welcoming him to the BRICS Outreach events that will take place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan," Putin added.

"We have sent an invitation to him and I hope that the president will accept it," the Russian head of state noted.