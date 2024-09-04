Strategic partnership ties between Russia, China on the rise — Chinese Vice President

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China within the framework of their strategic partnership continue to look up, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This year is marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia. With your and President Xi Jinping’s strategic guidance, the Sino-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction continue their upward development. Since the beginning of this year, you and Chairman Xi Jinping have already met twice and you have reached a number of important agreements and mapped out the course for the further development of bilateral relations," Han said.

