Russian warplanes deliver strikes on five militant hideouts in Syria

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have delivered strikes on five militant hideouts in hard-to-reach mountainous areas of Syria, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry), Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on five hideouts, used by militants who left the Al-Tanf zone and took refuge in hard-to-access mountainous areas in the provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zor," Igansyuk said.