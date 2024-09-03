Ukraine fires 25 drones at Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked six districts of the Belgorod Region with 25 drones over the past 24 hours, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Maysky, Oktyabrsky, Zhuravlevka, Dolbino, Otradnoye, Repnoye and Shagarovka were attacked with two munitions and seven UAVs in a single shelling attack. It damaged 129 apartments in 12 buildings, 39 private households, nine outbuildings, 94 cars and eight commercial enterprises," he wrote.

According to the governor, three drones attacked two settlements in the Borisovsky district. There, the dome of the St. Nicholas church caught fire. Another drone attacked a social facility in the village, damaging its roof.

In Belgorod, two people were injured. Five apartments in five buildings, 41 private houses, 11 cars, two outbuildings, one commercial and one social facility were damaged as a result of shelling on September 2. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was hit by 20 ammunition and a UAV, suffering no damage.

The Volokonovsky and Grayvoronsky districts were attacked with 18 munitions and seven drones. Four private houses, a barn, an outdoor kitchen and four cars were damaged.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 14 munitions were fired at Shebekino, Murom, Rzhevka and Novaya Tavolzhanka during three shelling episodes. Seven UAVs were also used, one of which was shot down," Gladkov reported, adding that five private houses, a fire and rescue station, two production facilities, one commercial facility, eight cars, a bus and a power supply line were damaged. Three cars and a commercial building were burned down.