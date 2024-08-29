Lavrov says he takes EU discussions about weapons supplies to Kiev 'very seriously'

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he takes the European Union’s discussions about flooding the Kiev regime with weapons quite seriously.

"Time and again, they continue to flood Ukraine with more and more advanced weapons; now, discussions are underway of how to use these weapons," he pointed out at a press conference.

"This is a continuation of the policy which - as I have already said - was pursued first by Napoleon and then by Hitler, who called almost all of Europe to arms. This is why historians have resumed discussions about complicity in Nazi crimes not only by Germans but also by other European nations, who weren’t just called to arms but gladly followed the orders of the Third Reich," the top Russian diplomat emphasized. "I take this very seriously," he added.

According to Lavrov, the same countries have now come together against Russia under the same Nazi banners. "This makes it clear that the West, led by the United States and Britain, is obsessed with the desire to hinder our development," he said.