Western policies toward escalating Ukraine crisis doomed to fail, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while he was unaware if Western countries still had any stop lines regarding the pumping of weapons into Kiev he was confident that this policy was doomed to fail anyway.

"I don’t know if they still have any stop lines. At least the political analysis that they release always promotes the goal of pushing ahead with those actions that obviously aim to escalate the situation as they put it," Russia’s top diplomat said commenting on Western weapons supplies to Kiev at a joint news conference with his Senegalese counterpart, Yassine Fall. "But I believe that these plans are doomed to fail," he emphasized.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the West does everything "for selfish geopolitical purposes as it continues to pursue the policy of preserving its dominance and hegemony." Meanwhile, Russia honors justice and its legitimate interests as it sticks to the UN Charter which in its opening lines calls for universal respect for human rights, Lavrov maintained.