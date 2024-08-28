Work underway to enhance protection of energy sites in Russia’s Kursk Region

KURSK, August 28. /TASS/. Efforts are underway to enhance the protection of energy facilities in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region against potential Ukrainian attacks, Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"Preparations for the winter season are also underway. Emergency equipment reserves have been formed and additional rapid response teams have been created. Importantly, we are also enhancing the protection of energy facilities against potential attacks, and we are closely cooperating with the Defense Ministry," he wrote on Telegram.

The acting regional governor pointed out that preparations for the winter season were going according to plan. He expressed confidence that the well-coordinated efforts of all government agencies would ensure uninterrupted power supplies to customers during the winter heating season. "We are actively working to reduce the consequences of shelling attacks and address power outages as soon as possible," Smirnov added.

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov is currently on a working visit to the Kursk Region. He has inspected the region’s key energy facilities together with the acting governor; they have also discussed the measures that need to be taken to ensure stable electricity supplies. Smirnov thanked the federal government for the assistance that is being provided to the region. "This is how we will overcome all the challenges facing our country," he stressed.