No contacts between Putin, Grossi planned yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi, who may visit the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, are not planned yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are no such plans so far," he said.

Earlier, the IAEA chief said that the risk of damage to the Kursk NPP due to the Ukrainian actions was "very serious." He announced plans to visit the plant to talk to its management and determine whether it had been attacked. Grossi also said he intended to visit Kiev after the Kursk Region. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier called the Kiev regime's attempt to attack the Kursk NPP with a kamikaze drone an act of nuclear terrorism that requires an immediate response from the IAEA.