Pashinyan speaks with Putin over phone, sides discuss Russian president's visit to Baku

YEREVAN, August 23. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation and discussed the Russian leader's visit to Azerbaijan, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet said.

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian president told the Armenian prime minister about his visit to Azerbaijan last week, for which Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked President Putin," the statement said.

The Armenian Cabinet also said that the sides agreed to meet in the near future "to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda between Armenia and Russia."