MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Units from the Russian Armed Forces have been able to dig into strategically advantageous positions near the city of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, head of the region’s military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev said in an interview with TASS.

Commenting on the situation in the Liptsy and Volchansk areas in the northern Kharkov Region, the official said positional battles were underway there. "I reiterate that Ukrainian armed formations are still trying to counterattack even as they sustain heavy losses and get pushed back," he said. "Besides, the Kiev regime has pulled major reserves there," he added.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have consolidated their positions there as they try to grind down the enemy in positional battles, he explained.