Russia open for contacts with US, but got no proposals so far — ambassador

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider the possibility of engaging in contacts with the United States, but received no proposals so far, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has told reporters.

"If there was a topic for discussion, I’m sure that the Russian side would have considered it. But no proposals have been received as of now <…> at least by the embassy," he said.

Antonov emphasized that Moscow was not the one to sever bilateral ties.

"We are not running after the Americans, but we are also not running from them," he said.