MELITOPOL, August 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops shelled the frontline settlement of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in the Zaporozhye Region 15 times in 24 hours, including with the use of cluster munitions, the Kamensko-Dneprovsky municipal district administration told TASS.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Kameka-Dneprovskaya for at least 15 times today, including with the use of cluster munitions. In addition, they attempted a drone strike at the communications tower, but the drone dropped short of its target, causing a fire near multi-story residential buildings," the administration said.

A high-voltage power line was also damaged during the shelling this night, leaving over 2,000 subscribers without power. All of them have been reconnected by this point.