Russian troops repulse 20 Ukrainian attempts to penetrate LPR over week — expert

LUGANSK, August 19. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed 20 Ukrainian counterattacks at the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and destroyed about 10,000 enemy troops and foreign mercenaries over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"Here is an analysis of the special military operation at the LPR borders over the past week. On August 10-16, 2024, forces of the Battlegroups North, South and West repulsed 20 enemy counterattacks: an insignificant decline in the enemy’s activity is observed. Over the reporting period, Ukraine’s armed formations lost about 10,040 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries or 890 more compared to the previous period under review," he said.

Over the past week, Russian forces destroyed 33 Ukrainian tanks, 120 field artillery guns, three US-made Patriot self-propelled anti-aircraft missile launchers, a Buk-M1 self-propelled surface-to-air missile system, eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, 26 field ammunition depots and more than 420 various enemy combat vehicles, the expert said.