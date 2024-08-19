China's State Council premier to visit Russia on August 20-22 — government

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang will visit Russia on August 20-22 at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Russian Cabinet press service reported.

The heads of government will discuss joint projects in industry, agriculture and energy.

The statement adds that Li Qiang will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin and Li Qiang last met in May when the Russian leader paid a state visit to China. At that time, the Russian president extended an open invitation to the Chinese premier to come to Moscow.

According to the report, the heads of government will hold their 29th regular meeting on August 21. They will discuss "topical issues of the development of the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation." They will focus on practical cooperation, the Russian Cabinet said.

The government stresses that oil and gas, coal and renewable energy projects will be the focus of enhanced cooperation. The Russian Cabinet of Ministers also notes successful cooperation in automobile and aircraft construction, information and communication technologies, as well as space.

"The sides will pay special attention to expanding cooperation in economy, trade, culture and the humanitarian area, including the promotion of joint projects in industry, energy, agriculture, transportation and other fields," the statement reads.

A number of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents will be signed following the meeting between Li Qiang and Mishustin.

The heads of government of Russia and China have been meeting regularly since 1996 as part of a bilateral initiative to do so. There are five intergovernmental commissions operating at the level of deputy prime ministers, including 80 sectoral subcommissions and working groups. The previous meeting in this format was held on December 19, 2023 in Beijing. In addition, Mishustin and Li Qiang met during the Russian premier's visit to China in May of the same year.