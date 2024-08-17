MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup Center of the Russian armed forces in one day amounted to over 530 servicemen, the head of the group’s press center Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"The enemy lost over 530 servicemen. Four vehicles, an M777 howitzer, a D-20 gun and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed," Savchuk said.

He specified that the 32nd Mechanized Brigade, the 14th and 15th Brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine in the areas of Dzerzhinsk (Ukrainian name - Toretsk), Grodovka and Mirolyubovka were also defeated. Two counterattacks of the assault groups of the 23rd and 31st Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled.