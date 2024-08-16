Two People's Front activists killed in shelling of Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Two activists from the People's Front, who were taking civilians out of frontline territories in the Kursk Region, were killed as a result of a direct hit by a shell, the movement's press service said.

Another activist was hospitalized due to shrapnel wounds and burns.

"As a result of a direct projectile hit on a car in one of the border districts of the Kursk Region, employees and activists of the People's Front were killed. They were helping to evacuate civilians to temporary accommodation centers. The evacuation team included three people - two of them died on the spot, one was wounded," the press service of the movement reported.

According to it, Nikolay Kovalev, a doctor of the humanitarian mission of the youth wing of the People's Front in the DPR, and David Sokolov, media coordinator of the regional executive committee of the People's Front in the DPR, died. Fyodor Gerashchenko, deputy head of the regional executive committee of the People's Front in the Krasnodar Region and director of the Digital Productivity Technologies Autonomous Nonprofit Organization, was hospitalized due to the received wounds.

The head of the People's Front executive committee, Mikhail Kuznetsov, stated that those responsible for the deaths would be punished. "Today, our grief is immeasurable. Two of our guys from Donetsk, who had been working in the Glushkovsky district since the first day of evacuations, have died. The third, Fedya, survived. Now Kursk doctors are providing him with necessary treatment. They will forever go down in the history of the country as heroes. We will find and destroy the scum who did this. This work is already underway," the movement's press service quoted Kuznetsov as saying.