KURSK, August 16. /TASS/. Explosive specialists of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations joint squad have examined 5 hectares of the Kursk Region territory in the past 24 hour, Ministry’s deputy spokesman Artyom Sharov told reporters.

Previously, the Ministry announced that the sappers manage to examine about 2 hectares per day on average. Overall, the specialists have defused 70 dangerous objects.