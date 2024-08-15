Ukraine attacks over 20 settlements in Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, August 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked 23 settlements of the Belgorod Region using 93 munitions over the day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekino District, 30 munitions were fired at Shebekino. The settlements of Krasnoye, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Rzhevka, Sereda, the farms of Balki, Krasny and Pankov were hit during six shelling attacks with the use of 30 munitions, as well as eight drones. One apartment building, three private houses, four cars, one bus, and two trucks were damaged. Six civilians were wounded," he wrote.

Two drones were shot down over the Krasnogvardeisky and Prokhorovskiy districts. They caused no damage. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, 32 munitions were fired at the villages of Kolotilovka and Staroselye during four shelling attacks. No casualties or damage occurred.

According to the governor, 26 munitions and 15 UAVs struck seven settlements in the Graivoronsky District. An apartment building was burned down. Three private houses and one commercial facility were damaged.

"In the Volokonovsky District, five munitions and a UAV were fired at the village of Konovalovo and the Stary farming community over the course of a single shelling attack. No consequences occurred," Gladkov added.

According to the governor, four settlements in the Belgorod District were attacked by three drones. Four private houses, seven cars, outbuildings and power lines were also damaged. Three cars were completely destroyed.