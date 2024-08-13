UNITED NATIONS, August 13. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities have shown their true face with their attack on the Kursk Region and deserve nothing but complete defeat and unconditional surrender, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, has said.

"To conclude my remarks on the ongoing Ukrainian aggression against Kursk, I must note that those who hoped that this barbaric attack would breed discord among Russians and scare them were making a fatal mistake. This crime has only united our society and showed the true face of our enemy, who deserves nothing but total defeat and unconditional surrender," Polyansky said at an informal Arria formula meeting of the Security Council on crimes committed by the Ukrainian military and nationalist battalions.

Polyansky remarked that there had been "not a single word of condemnation" of the Kiev regime's crimes from Ukraine's Western allies.

"They continue to cover up the hideous crimes of their stooges in the same way they have ignored the atrocities in Donbass for eight years," Polyansky added.

Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A missile threat was repeatedly declared. As a result of the attack, according to the latest statistics, 12 civilians were killed and 121 others, including 10 children wounded; 69 are in hospitals. The condition of 17 of them is serious. More than 8,000 have left or been evacuated from the border districts of the Kursk Region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,030 troops, 35 tanks and 31 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region. Major-General Apty Alaudinov, the deputy head of the Russian Armed Forces' Main Military and Political Directorate and commander of the Akhmat commando forces, has said that the situation near Kursk has been taken under control. The Ukrainian army is currently suffering the maximum losses since the beginning of the incursion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on August 12 that Ukraine will "certainly receive a worthy response" to the attack on the Kursk Region and that all of Russia's goals will be achieved.