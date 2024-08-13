Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk Region cannot change course of special op — envoy

BERLIN, August 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attack on Russia’s Kursk Region cannot change the course of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said.

"Statements by some German politicians that have welcomed the Ukrainian military’s barbarous attack on civilians in the Kursk Region, which particularly involved German weapons, are baffling and shameless," he noted, commenting on the use of German-made weapons against civilians in the Kursk Region. He stressed that "this major act of provocation once again exposed the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime." "The Ukrainian army’s raid into the Kursk Region makes absolutely no military sense and cannot change the course of the special military operation. The real driving force was the desire of the outlaw regime in Kiev to distract its own people and the international community from the critical situation of the Ukrainian army in Donbass and try to carry out a deadly PR stunt in order to get more weapons and funds from its Western handlers," the diplomat said.

The tragic events of the past few days have made it clear that "the Kiev regime’s ringleaders need Western weapons not to defend their own land but to carry out terrorist attacks, destroy civilian infrastructure, kill and intimidate defenseless civilians," Nechayev stressed. "Weapons supplies from Western countries, including Germany, have nothing to do with respect for international law. They only serve as a tool for the Kiev regime to commit crimes," he added.

He expressed confidence that the perpetrators and masterminds of those crimes would be held accountable. "It won’t take the Russian Armed Forces long to give a tough response. This time, just like 81 years ago, the arrival of German weapons to the Kursk Region will be an entree to the enemy’s final defeat," the envoy concluded.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed 12 civilians and injured 121 people, including ten children. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 1,610 troops, 32 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area.