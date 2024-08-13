{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russia’s Battlegroup East thwarts Ukrainian troop rotation in seven areas

The Battlegroup’s artillery and heavy flamethrowers struck strongholds and massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 116th and 151st mechanized brigades near Oktyabr, Vremevka and Makarovka, Alexander Gordeyev noted

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to reinforce forward positions, rotate troops and deploy reserves in seven frontline areas, Spokesman for the Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev told TASS on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup East units continue accomplishing combat missions in the special military operation area. In their active operations, the Battlegroup’s units improved their forward edge positions and thwarted the enemy’s attempts to reinforce forward positions, rotate troops and move reserves to areas near Ugledar, Vodyanoye, Schevchenko, Storozhevoye, Makarovka, Charivnoye and Dorozhnyanka," the spokesman said.

The Battlegroup’s artillery and heavy flamethrowers struck strongholds and massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 116th and 151st mechanized brigades near Oktyabr, Vremevka and Makarovka, he added.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Battlegroup East destroyed roughly 100 Ukrainian troops, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a British-made FH70 towed howitzer, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, three motor vehicles, five aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and two ammunition supply points, the spokesman specified.

Russian troops march toward Dimitrov after liberating Lisichnoye in DPR — officer
Russian troops are advancing toward a major Ukrainian hub in Dimitrov (known as Mirnograd in Ukraine) on a broad front
Ukraine carries out 30 shelling attacks on Belgorod Region's residential areas in past day
One local resident was injured as a result of an attack
Nazis hoped to launch nuclear strike against Soviet Union in summer 1945 — FSB archive
According to Gruppenfuehrer Werner Waechter, he learned about Germany’s plans to use the atomic bomb during a private conversation he had in 1943 with a man he identified only as Dominik
Russian forces hit three Ukrainian ammo warehouses in Zaporozhye Region — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, there have been no fundamental changes on the line of engagement in the Zaporozhye Region in recent days
POWs says Ukrainian military’s plan was to reach Kursk, Belgorod
According to Ruslan Poltoratsky, the Ukrainian command called the operation "Ukraine's last hope"
Finland, Estonia to release results of probe into gas pipeline damage in autumn — paper
The National Bureau of Investigation will not be commenting on stages of the investigation, the results of which will be announced jointly with the Estonian authorities no earlier than in the fall, the report said
Mi-28NME helicopter first time showed at Army 2024 forum
The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region
Russian Varshavyanka submarine has export prospects — official
As Dmitry Shugaev noted, the submarine of Project 636.1 has "all the chances to be in demand, considering its combat capabilities and general performance characteristics as compared to foreign peers"
Seoul airport uses sniffer dog to screen for bedbugs after Paris Olympics
Specialists and Ceco arrived at the airport on August 9 when the first athletes and officials began to return and will continue inspecting the passengers from Paris until September 8
What we know about operation to destroy Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to carry out raids deep into the territory of Russia
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 127 areas over past day
It is reported that the Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 570 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 13 motor vehicles
New Russian weapons prove effective on battlefield — Putin
Designers, engineers and scientists continue to work at defense plants taking into account the combat experience gained during the special military operation, the Russian leader said
Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes ‘Foreign Legion’ in Kharkov Region
According to the military agency, the enemy lost up to 95 troops, four pickup trucks, two howitzers and a self-propelled artillery system
Ukraine deliberately targeting forests to cause fires near ZNPP — director
According to Yury Chernichuk, "this is a serious threat to the power plant, just like what happened yesterday"
Aftermath of night shelling: what is known about situation in Kursk region
Kiev will lose in Kursk, beyond — top brass
Apty Alaudinov also emphasized that "in reality the tide can be turned"
Fitch downgrades Israel’s rating to 'A'
"The downgrade to 'A' reflects the impact of the continuation of the war in Gaza, heightened geopolitical risks and military operations on multiple fronts," the agency said
IDF has no confirmation yet of hostage killed in Gaza Strip
We currently do not have any intelligence information that allows us to refute or confirm Hamas’ claims, IDF spokesman said
Russia ready to install Pantsir-M CIWS on ships transferred to customers — official
"We are ready to offer foreign partners the upgrade of ships operated by them by way of mounting new types of weapons that showed high results during the special military operation," Dmitry Shugaev said
Patrols beefed up in Kursk Region to keep Ukrainian troops from looting — acting governor
Alexey Smirnov noted that although a number of settlements and district centers have been vacated, some people have opted to stay
Iran's response to Israeli actions to be severe but just — general
"There are two forces at play in this environment - the situation in the region and domestic issues," Ali Shadmani noted
Russian tanks take positions to eliminate Ukrainian mobile armored groups in Kursk Region
The military agency has also published footage of tank crews moving to their firing positions
Air-to-surface products having high demand in special military operation
The Tactical Missiles Corporation is increasing the headcount, expanding and upgrading production and auxiliary facilities, Boris Obnosov emphasized
Russian troops prevent attempts by Ukrainian army to break through deep into Kursk region
The ministry added that the Russian military destroyed four armored personnel carriers
Ukrainian attack on ZNPP can be characterized as act of nuclear terrorism — Rosatom
Strike was delivered targeting the NPP’s equipment, which must be cooling water of the power plant in the standard operation mode, statement reads
Sevmash forms Russia's new generation nuclear submarine fleet — CEO
Mikhail Budnichenko recalled the recent transatlantic voyage of the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, which arrived in the port of the Cuban capital Havana as part of a group of Northern Fleet ships after the completion of exercises in the Atlantic
CAR set to ink arms deal with Russia — defense minister
"It stipulates our intention to receive military equipment from the Russian Federation," Claude Rameaux Bireau said
Iran held preparations as before April strike on Israel, Axios says
Neither Israel, nor the US "know the exact timing of the attack," Axios reporter Barak Ravid said
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israeli border command post
The attack targeted the headquarters of the 146th division of the Israeli troops
Military delegations from 83 countries to take part in Army 2024 forum — top brass
National expositions and individual stands of defense industry enterprises of friendly countries have been formed by four states: Belarus, Iran, India and China
Yakovlev unveils Yak-130M trainer with expanded combat capabilities
The project is targeting the export market in the first instance and the configuration of the aircraft was formed with consideration of comments made by current operators of Yak-130 trainers, the press service said
Chechen commander sees Ukraine facing defeat after Kursk Region fighting
Apty Alaudinov also noted that the Russian Armed Forces were doing everything to defend Russian territories
Ukrainian troops increasingly target civilians in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region
According to Governor Alexander Bogomaz, just on August 9, out of 22 Ukrainian shelling attacks, 11 targeted civilians, residential buildings, cars and buses
Trump hopes to get on well with Putin if he wins upcoming US presidential vote
"I got along with Putin very well, and he respected me," US republican presidential candidate said
Russia needs to reach Kiev and beyond in course of special military operation — Medvedev
"We will stop only when we consider it appropriate and beneficial," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed
Users of Telegram messaging app report outages
Some 23% users of the messenger complained about the mobile app not working
Captured Ukrainian serviceman says foreigners take part in attack on Russian Kursk Region
Ruslan Poltoratsky said that "they were speaking English, Polish, maybe even French"
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
Rostec presents import substituted version of Ansat helicopter at Army 2024 forum
"All the foreign components of helicopter’s control system and autopilot were replaced by domestic ones; engines of the Russian make were installed," First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said
Orban’s advisor calls on world to 'wake up' in comments about attack on Kursk Region
According to Balazs Orban, there is no solution of this conflict on the battlefield, only at the negotiating table
Japan only G7 state that did not supply weapons to Kiev, it can act as mediator — MP
This is why Tokyo can take a stand in between and act as a mediator in the Ukrainian conflict, Muneo Suzuki said
Top Russian defense official lists four conditions for success in confrontation with West
"It is important to understand that success in modern military conflicts is possible only if the basic conditions are fulfilled simultaneously," Andrey Belousov stressed
More than 80 Abrams tanks transferred to Poland — portal
According to the rep[ort, about 150 Bradley armored personnel carriers and 20 M109 self-propelled guns have also been delivered there
Russian citizen charged with cyber fraud in US released on bail
Pavel Kublitsky had to "surrender all passports and travel documents;" he is also not allowed to use a smartphone
Fate of 2,000 people unknown in part of Kursk Region controlled by Ukrainian army
Governor Alexey Smirnov said that twenty-eight communities are right in the zone controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces
New modification of Pantsyr system developed for defense against massive attacks
The system is equipped with mini-missiles to defeat drones and, unlike the Pantsir-S1 system, has no cannon armament
Belarusian air defenses shot down 13 drones flying from Ukraine on August 9
Colonel Andrey Bogodel remarked that Ukraine had made a number of statements that "no drones flew over"
Russia begins mass production of heavy-duty UAV Privet-82XL
According to the company’s representative, the drone with an increased payload will allow unexpected strikes to be carried out on the enemy deep within the frontlines.
Putin to hold talks with Palestinian president in Moscow
Mahmoud Abbas' visit to Moscow was planned for November 15, 2023, though it was postponed at the request of the Palestinian side
Russia unveils new BTR-22 armored vehicle with jammer at Army 2024 arms show
The new armored vehicle features a set of protective screens and an LGSh-689 electronic warfare system
Russia accounts for a quarter of France’s Leroy Merlin profits in 2023
According to the news agency, net profits from operations in Russia stood at 287.4 mln euro, which a quarter of total profits of the Adeo Group in 2023
Palestinian president arrives in Moscow — Russia’s deputy foreign minister
According to the statement, the main topic of the discussion will be the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Russia urges global community to influence Kiev after attack on nuke plant — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "and all those behind him - first and foremost, Washington and London - see nuclear power plants as a tool for terrorist activities"
Moscow's response to Ukrainian forces strikes on Russian regions will not take long — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian missile attacks and drone attacks on Russian regions are clearly terrorist in nature
NATO troops, disguised as mercenaries, control MLRS, air defense in Ukraine — top brass
NATO troops "control air defense systems, tactical missiles and multiple launch rocket systems, and are part of assault detachments," Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy said
Supercam drone can transmit footage quicker than Olympics photographers — developer
A camera and an airborne data processing system constitute the new payload of the Supercam S350M, the official spokesman said
Trump calls US ‘a nation in decline’
The United States's economy is shattered, its border has been erased, republican presidential nominee said
BRICS countries no longer attaching much importance to dollar — Indian expert
Sameep Shastri also underscored that he completely disagrees with the assertions that Western countries are the strongest economies in the world
It is essential to ensure effective struggle against Ukrainian saboteurs — Putin
Civilian agencies must also ensure the supply of the security forces with everything they need, the head of state pointed out
Another Ukrainian false statement on ZNPP fire exposed within 24 hours — Russian envoy
"The IAEA’s information summary in no uncertain terms disproved the Ukrainian case," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Belarusian border guards don’t see any preconditions for provocations from Ukraine
As Belarusian State Border Committee Spokesman Anton Bychkovsky pointed out, there has been a significant reduction in the number of provocations from servicemen in neighboring Ukraine
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 39.3 mcm via Sudzha
The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Venezuela’s top prosecutor says 25 people were killed in post-election unrest
Of the total death toll, 17 people were killed between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on July 29, the attorney general said
Russian tank crews destroy Ukrainian armored units in Kursk region border area
After completing the task, tank crews change positions to prevent return fire from enemy artillery, the Russian Defense Ministry noted
French capital of Paris closes 2024 Summer Olympics
Mayor of the city of Los Angeles Karen Bass received the Olympic flag at the end of the official closing ceremony because the United States is set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics
Ukrainian combat group operationally encircled in Toretsk area, says DPR
Russian troops have achieved considerable success in all the frontline areas, especially in the Pokrovsk direction, in particular, near the settlements of Grodovka and Novogrodovka, Igor Kimakovsky said
Press review: Russia beats back Ukraine in Kursk and US, Australia make missiles together
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 8th
Maduro invited to BRICS+ summit in Kazan — top Venezuelan diplomat
The BRICS events will be held in Kazan on September 23 and 24
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Kursk Region's Sudzha is not under Ukrainian army’s control — mayor
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Improving Supercam S350M UAV's resistance to jamming is priority — developer
The group of companies Unmanned Systems at the international military-technical forum Army-2024 in a joint exposition with partners demonstrates the most popular products, "including an upgraded version of the flagship system with UAV Supercam S350, a modification of the S350 in the convertiplane configuration Supercam SX350, compact UAV Supercam S150, and UAV copter type Supercam X4", the company said
Russian army’s advance grows rapidly amid Ukraine’s Kursk offensive — Putin
Russian troops are confidently advancing forward along the entire battle contact line, the Russian leader stressed
About 50-70% of residents of Russia’s borderline Shebekino leave town
Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the situation in Shebekino, with the population of 28,000, and 85,000 more in its environs, is "the most complex"
Zaporozhye NPP cooling tower sustains severe damage after Ukrainian military strike
The emergency units at the scene put out the fire by 11:30 p.m. local time
Russian defense chief sees special military op as armed conflict between Moscow, West
According to Andrey Belousov, the armed confrontation "is driven by the desire of the US and its allies to maintain their dominance and prevent the construction of a new multipolar and equitable world order"
Army 2024 international military and technical forum kicks off in Moscow Region
Leading companies of the Russian defense industry will present about 1,500 products
One of hostages in Gaza killed by guard, Hamas says
According to the report, currently, the Palestinian radicals are "trying to save the lives" of the two wounded hostages
Press review: Kursk fighting moves Belarus to action and nations line up for BRICS summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 12th
Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region kills 12, injures 121
A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Russia ready to develop system of equal indivisible security in world — Putin
The president emphasized that dozens of countries have sent delegations to the forum, more than 120 companies have announced their participation, and several foreign expositions will be placed at the Army 2024 forum site
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Putin not excluding new Ukrainian attacks against Russian border areas
"If it is relatively calm at present in the Bryansk Region, it does not mean the situation tomorrow will remain the same," the Russian president added
Musk's assertions about ancient Martian civilizations could hold true — Roscosmos
Earlier on Tuesday, Elon Musk spoke at a conference in Los Angeles, during which he suggested that humanity could find evidence of ancient civilizations existing on Mars
Former US intel officer Ritter says FBI monitored him for years
According to Scott Ritter, FBI suspects him of having relationship with the Russian government
Trump says present leaders of Russia, China, North Korea "at top of their game"
They are tough, smart "and they're going to protect their country," US republican presidential candidate said
Ukrainian forces start using drone ambushes in Kharkov Region — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, whenever any movement is detected, the drones take off and slam into the moving targets
Attack on Kursk Region may be strategic misstep for Ukraine — media
The Economist notes that many servicemen involved in the attacks on the Kursk Region were notified just a day before they were deployed to the border, indicating that the Kiev regime put the operation together last-minute
US State Department says up to Ukraine how it conducts its military operations
Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel also said Washington's position on using US weapons to strike inside Russia has not changed
X users report outages
The majority of complaints came from the US
Sanctions make Russian defense industry stronger, minister says
Anton Alikhanov thanked the personnel of defense companies and all those working in the defense industry for their "love for the country, devoted work and professionalism"
IAEA must address Ukraine’s nuclear terrorism at Zaporozhye NPP — Rosatom CEO
"It is necessary to clearly identify the source and give this a political and international assessment," Alexey Likhachev said
Israeli army on high alert on all borders
"The Israel Defense Forces continues active operations in the war against terrorism across all borders," Anna Ukolova noted
US vice-presidential candidate Vance proposes to deport 1 mln immigrants for a start
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to start the largest deportation campaign in US history if he wins the election
About 30 countries want to join 'BRICS family' — Russian envoy to China
Igor Morgulov noted that BRICS members are bolstering coordination on key global issues, including at multilateral venues like the UN, G20 and the World Trade Organization
Putin says Kiev regime attacks civilians, sees no point in talks
"It is now clear why the Kiev regime refused our proposals to return to the plan for peaceful settlement," the Russain leader underlined
In Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukraine suffers losses and captured soldier gives testimony
In the Kauchuk area, Ukrainian mobile groups riding armored vehicles were stopped as they attempted a breakthrough into Russian territory
Ukrainian serviceman says battle-field failures prompted attack on Kursk Region
According to him, the loss of Ukrainian army’s control over the settlement of Novgorodskoye, Dzerzhinsk and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic was just a matter of time
Foreign countries send requests to buy Su-57 fighter jet — Russian official
"Production of the aircraft requires strict coordination of their action and high quality of training of specialists of different disciplines," Dmitry Shugaev said
Israel to strike back like never before if Iran, Hezbollah cause major damage — minister
Yoav Gallant also expressed hope that Israel's enemies will come to their senses and not cause war to break out on additional fronts
Lithuania hands note of protest to Russia over 'attack' on embassy
Meanwhile, the situation is calm in the area, with police officers stationed near the embassy
