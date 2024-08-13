Russia’s Battlegroup East thwarts Ukrainian troop rotation in seven areas

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to reinforce forward positions, rotate troops and deploy reserves in seven frontline areas, Spokesman for the Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev told TASS on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup East units continue accomplishing combat missions in the special military operation area. In their active operations, the Battlegroup’s units improved their forward edge positions and thwarted the enemy’s attempts to reinforce forward positions, rotate troops and move reserves to areas near Ugledar, Vodyanoye, Schevchenko, Storozhevoye, Makarovka, Charivnoye and Dorozhnyanka," the spokesman said.

The Battlegroup’s artillery and heavy flamethrowers struck strongholds and massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 116th and 151st mechanized brigades near Oktyabr, Vremevka and Makarovka, he added.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Battlegroup East destroyed roughly 100 Ukrainian troops, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a British-made FH70 towed howitzer, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, three motor vehicles, five aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and two ammunition supply points, the spokesman specified.