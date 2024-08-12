Palestinian president arrives in Moscow — Russia’s deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, has arrived in Moscow on a visit, Russia’s special presidential representative for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, has told TASS.

"Yes, he has already arrived in Moscow," Bogdanov said in response to a relevant question.

Earlier, the Palestinian ambassador to Moscow, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, told TASS that Abbas was expected to meet with President Putin on Tuesday. Before that he will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. There will be a meeting with Arab ambassadors.

According to Nofal, the main topic of the discussion will be the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The two sides "will talk about Russia's role and what can be done."

"We are in a very difficult situation, and Russia is a country close to us. We need to consult," Nofal noted.