Senior Russian diplomat expresses concern to Lebanese envoy over conflict in region

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, expressed concern over the danger of a confrontation in the Middle East expanding during a meeting with Lebanese Ambassador to Moscow Chawki Bou Nassar.

"During the conversation, a detailed discussion was held about the unfolding military and political situation in the Middle East, fraught with morphing into a large-scale conflict. A profound concern was expressed over the danger of the armed confrontation in the region expanding with unpredictable consequences," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The diplomatic agency stressed that the Russian side confirmed its unwavering support for Lebanon’s unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"The pertinent issues of the further bolstering of historically friendly Russian-Lebanese ties were reviewed, including the holding of events marking the 80th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Moscow and Beirut," the ministry added.

The meeting was held at the Lebanese ambassador’s initiative.

Another round of escalation in the Middle East followed the violent death of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the elimination of Hezbollah top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah held Israel responsible and asserted that the attacks will be met with retaliation. Israeli officials are not commenting on Haniyeh’s death, while claiming that the attack on Shukr was in response to the strike on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights which killed 12 people. However, Hezbollah denied involvement in the attack.