Russia expects official visit from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Moscow expects Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to pay an official visit to Russia some time soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told journalists on Friday.

Asked at a news briefing when Abbas could come to Russia, Bogdanov replied: "Soon. It will be very soon."

"This will be an extremely important conversation we will need to have together, because we need to work out some sort of stable joint approach regarding future steps on how to proceed in the course of achieving peace and security in the Middle East based on the norms of justice, approved by the international community," he said.

The Russian diplomat also noted that it was important to maintain a dialogue at such a high level in order to uphold bilateral contacts and cooperation in all spheres, including politics, economy and education.

Last month, Bogdanov announced that Abbas’ visit to Russia could take place in August. The Palestinian leader’s most recent official visit to Russia was in November 2021.