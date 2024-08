MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over western Russia’s Oryol Region overnight, Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

"Last night, an enemy UAV was downed over the Oryol Region, causing no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working at the scene," he wrote.

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said as many as 75 fixed-wing drones had been intercepted and destroyed over Russian regions last night.