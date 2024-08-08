MOSCOW, August 8./TASS/. Moscow demands that international organizations react to the recent attacks on Russian journalists, something it hasn’t seen yet, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Absolutely," the diplomat said when asked whether Moscow would demand a reaction from international agencies on the issue.

"Just look at [OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa] Ribeiro who has not said a word, just as she stayed mum on the deaths of an NTV crew guys when Valery Kozhin died. Nor did they say anything on [News.ru correspondent] Nikita Tsitsagi," the diplomat said.

"That is, more than ten reporters have been injured in the war zone this year, while the OSCE representative on freedom of the media has not said a word about any of them," Miroshnik pointed out. "Here is the assessment, here is the result, here are the actions of that side: when they monitor, they are absolutely 'one-eyed', they look only in one direction, they turn a blind eye to what is happening on this side, they are not going to assess it in any way," the diplomat added.

Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny, who works for the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), suffered multiple injuries in the borderline Kursk Region. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Poddubny was injured in the Kursk Region near the border with Ukraine. A few hours earlier, he had provided a running commentary on the situation in the region where an operation is underway to repel a massive attack by the Ukrainian army.

According to the VGTRK, Poddubny’s car was attacked by a first-person view (FPV) drone. Some sources initially said that he had been killed in the strike. Medics assessed his condition as serious but stable; he is conscious. On Thursday, the journalist was airlifted to Moscow for further medical treatment.