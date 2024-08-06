Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Kursk Region kills civilian

KURSK, August 6. /TASS/. A resident of the Kursk Region has been killed as a result of the Ukrainian morning attacks on the Kursk Region, acting regional governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"There are dead and injured among civilians. As already reported, two people were injured in the Glushkovsky district, five people, including three children - in the town of Sudja. Later, three more residents of Sudja, including one child, sought medical help. <...> Unfortunately, one resident of Sudja died. I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Smirnov added that residential houses and cars were damaged as a result of Ukrainian provocations.

On August 6, the Kursk Region was subjected to a massive Ukrainian attack. Air defenses downed 26 drones over the territory of the region, and Russian forces thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to violate the state border.