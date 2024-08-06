Senior Russian diplomat, Arab League envoy discuss situation in Middle East

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Arab League Ambassador to Moscow Walid Hamed Shiltag have stressed the need for efforts to prevent a further escalation in the Middle East, the Russian foreign ministry said after their meeting.

"The sides discussed current issues of strengthening cooperation between Russia and the Arab League in the interests of the soonest settlement of conflicts and crisis situations in the Middle East and North Africa," the ministry said. "They expressed profound concern over the growing tension in the region and stressed the importance of preventing further escalation, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences for the entire Middle East."