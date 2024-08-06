Five people, including three children, wounded as a result of shelling in Kursk region

KURSK, August 6. /TASS/. Five people, including three children, were wounded as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces in the city of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region, the region’s acting governor, Alexey Smirnov, reported.

"Tonight, the city of Sudzha was shelled from the Ukrainian side. Five people were wounded, including three children. They were taken to the Sudzhansky District Hospital, where they are receiving medical care," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The acting head of the region added that private homes were damaged as a result of the Ukrainian armed forces attacks.

"Several residential buildings were severely damaged. A door-to-door inspection will be carried out when the situation allows," Smirnov added.