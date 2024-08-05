Europe becomes US hostage after Nord Stream pipeline explosions — Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. The sabotage act at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines turned European nations into the hostage of the United States, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told TASS in an interview.

"Europe has essentially become the hostage to capabilities of the United States of America. Who is the beneficiary of the current situation? The United States of America," the Ambassador said, commenting on the sabotage on pipelines.

"Europe is in the deepest crisis," Antonov noted. "America is supplying LNG at present, America dictates prices at present, America has the most important thing - the ‘printing press’ making it possible to solve all problems," he added.