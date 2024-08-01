Kremlin thanks Belarusian President, countries helping with prisoners swap

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Moscow extends its gratitude to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and countries helping to organize the prisoner swap for returning Russians detained abroad back home, the press service of the Russian President said.

The Kremlin thanks Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "for the gesture of good will and the pardon of the German citizen sentenced to death," the presidential press service said. "Moscow is thankful to leaders of all the countries providing assistance," the Kremlin said.

Eight Russian nationals returned home in the prisoner swap carried out at Ankara’s airport on August 1, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier.