Russia remains open to resolving Ukraine conflict politically — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia remains open to resolving the Ukrainian conflict through political and diplomatic means, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

"Indeed, Russia - and this is what our president has repeatedly said - has been and remains open to resolving the Ukrainian conflict through political and diplomatic means," he stressed.

"Our president has stated on numerous occasions that we are open to negotiations as this is the preferable way to resolve the issue and achieve our goals," Peskov added.

He pointed out that before the start of Moscow’s special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin "made one last try to urge the collective West to engage in talks" as draft documents had been prepared for launching discussions of Russia’s security concerns. "However, it was rejected," Peskov noted.