Moldova’s decision to expel Russian diplomat unfounded, hostile — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Chisinau’s decision to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata is groundless and hostile, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"In the current situation, the Russian side reserves the right to provide a proper response to the unfounded and hostile decision of Moldovan authorities with regard to an employee of the Russian Embassy," the diplomat noted.

She stressed that Russia views this hostile move "as yet another manifestation of the current Moldovan leadership’s aggressive anti-Russian policy which irresponsibly destroys historically deeply rooted Russian-Moldovan ties."

According to the diplomat, on August 1, the Moldovan authorities declared an employee of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau persona non grata "without any clear explanations."