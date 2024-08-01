US policy unlikely to change regardless of election outcome — Russia’s top senator

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The US policy will remain focused on its hegemony regardless of the outcome of the presidential election that should evoke no excessive expectations, Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at a press conference summing up the results of the spring parliamentary session on Thursday.

"I would like to say that no one should have any excessive illusions or excessive expectations from the results of the US presidential election. Believe me, whoever is elected and whoever becomes president, nothing will change radically because the attempt to keep dominance and the attempt to stifle and weaken successful, strong and powerful countries - Russia, China and others - and maintain its hegemony will not disappear anywhere," Russia’s top senator said.

As Matviyenko pointed out, "only cosmetic changes" can take place in the US foreign policy.

"But when it comes to an attempt on the life of a candidate for political reasons, I already do not know what century it is," Russia’s top senator added.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was expected to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden in the presidential election but after his disastrous performance in the June debate with ex-President Donald Trump, calls for Biden to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and supported the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate for the state's top office.