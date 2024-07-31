Putin sees Indonesian president-elect as Russia’s friend

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto is Russia’s old friend who maintained good relations with Russian officials as defense minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We know you well and we know you as our country’s friend," the Russian leader said, addressing Subianto at a meeting at the Kremlin.

Putin pointed out that Subianto had served as Indonesia’s defense minister "for many years." "I know that you have very good relations with your Russian colleagues," the Russian president noted.

Putin added that Moscow and Jakarta had maintained "friendly relations for decades" as the two countries would soon celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. "We have been able to harmonize our positions on the international stage, including within ASEAN," the Russian head of state said.

"We also cooperate in the humanitarian field; Indonesian students study here, particularly at the Russian government’s expense," Putin went on to say. "The Russian Center of Science and Culture operates in Jakarta, and we would like to thank you for supporting this work," he added.

Earlier, the Indonesian Defense Ministry praised the defense chief’s visit to Russia, expressing confidence that it would strengthen ties between the two countries.