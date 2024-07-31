Kiev's statements about readiness for talks 'scholastic without details' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Kiev regime's statements about its alleged readiness for talks with Russia are scholastic and lack detailed explanations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a news briefing.

"In all likelihood this is scholasticism," Peskov said following an earlier statement by Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's office.

"We have heard [Kiev's] statements at various levels, but we have not heard any detailed explanations in this case. This topic is occasionally mentioned, but without any specifics," Peskov added. "The Russian side stays open to the negotiation process."

Earlier Podolyak, who had previously stated unequivocally that direct talks with Moscow would be impossible, supported the idea of contacts but said that Kiev insisted on "territorial integrity". He did not mention Ukraine's current legal ban on talks with Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly declared its readiness for conflict settlement talks with Kiev. At the same time, one of the important conditions should be the recognition of the realities that had already emerged on the ground by the time such contacts may begin.