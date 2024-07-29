West showing readiness for further escalation in Ukraine — envoy

VIENNA, July 29. /TASS/. Western countries on the OSCE platform are not showing readiness for de-escalation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the European security agency Maxim Buyakevich told TASS.

"In Vienna, we can see that Western countries are not ready for de-escalation. Here, their rhetoric is intransigent, aggressive and military. The inevitability of continuing and stepping up military supplies to the Kiev regime is postulated," he said.

According to the diplomat, these states continue to insist that Ukraine should achieve "some kind of a military change on the ground, however no former enthusiasm is heard."

"We rather assume, judging by the rhetoric of the West, that we should expect an increase in military escalation in the coming months. Apparently, in an attempt to secure for themselves more favorable negotiating positions on the Ukrainian conflict in the future," he added.

It is "too early" to talk about a settlement in this situation, Buyakevich said. He also noted that at the current stage it would be inappropriate to speculate on how elections in the United States and other Western countries could influence the peace process.