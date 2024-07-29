Venezuelan election on the level, Russian foreign ministry confirms

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. No serious violations were reported during the presidential election in Venezuela and Moscow calls on all political forces inside and outside this country to refrain from stirring things up, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The election was well-organized and held in a peaceful and calm atmosphere, with no serious violations, despite the challenges to public security, which was certified by international observers. According to the Russian delegation that included representatives from the Federation Council (upper house of parliament), State Duma (lower house), Central Election Commission, Public Chamber, and non-governmental organizations, the transparency and impartiality of the voting procedure were ensured," the ministry said.

The ministry slammed some countries for their statements "concerning the recognition or non-recognition of the voting results." "The Russian side insists that real democracy means a nation’s sovereignty. Only the people have the right to decide who will govern their country," it stressed. "Bearing this in mind, Russia calls on all political forces inside and outside Venezuela to refrain from provocative actions that may destabilize the situation in the country and undermine regional stability."

"Russia hails the successful organization of the expression of the people’s will in Venezuela and reiterates its principled commitment to the further strengthening of ties between the two countries in the spirit of strategic partnership, continuing close coordination within international and regional formats," it said.

The presidential election was held in Venezuela on Sunday. Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won 51.2% of the vote after counting 80% of the ballots. This means that he will stay in office for another six-year term.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Venezuelan counterpart and noted the strategic character of the partnership between Moscow and Caracas, expressing readiness for continuing constructive joint work.