Putin discusses trade, economic cooperation, security with Lukashenko — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, have discussed all issues of bilateral relations at the talks, including trade and economic cooperation and security-related issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"All issues related to bilateral relations were discussed, those naturally include trade and economic cooperation and security issues. The two presidents focused on the whole range of bilateral relations," he said.

The relations between Russia and Belarus are varied, working issues are being solved by the two countries’ governments on a continuous basis, Peskov noted. "We have so varied bilateral relations, we are the Common State after all, and we have indeed very diversified relations, they are very active, they are wide in their scale, in the range of issues, which is why some working moments that are being solved by our governments on a continuous basis, are inevitable," he said when commenting on the statement by Belarusian President who expressed hope following the talks with his Russian counterpart that all problematic issues would be solved by the fall.

Lukashenko paid a working visit to Russia on July 25-27. Together with Russian President Vladimir Putin they visited Valaam Island in the northwestern region of Karelia.