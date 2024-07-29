GENICHESK, July 29. /TASS/. A referendum on a peace agreement with Russia, which Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has proposed to hold in Ukraine, will not help Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to absolve the population of the decision to give up some territories, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

Earlier, in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Klitschko said that the referendum would have helped Zelensky to make a territorial compromise with Russia and win the support of the people.

"Any statements by the ringleaders of the Kiev regime are irrelevant to us, but in this case, as they say, children and fools tell the truth. Ukrainian society has been brought to a zombie state by propaganda - many are still waiting for victory. And now, with great difficulty, the process of accepting the inevitable is beginning: the issue of giving up territories is being cautiously raised. A referendum is unlikely to help here: people will not have time to let go of all the propaganda and return to a sane state," Saldo said.

The governor also emphasized that at least four more regions of Novorossiya should reunite with Russia: the Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev and Odessa Regions.