{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia, Malaysia discuss integrated Eurasian security system — Lavrov

It is critical to look at how to provide for security in such way that risks are minimized, Foreign Minister noted

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and Malaysia discussed the buildup of the integrated Eurasian security system, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in conclusion of the visit to Malaysia.

"Yes, we discussed it. We discussed it yesterday and the day before yesterday in Laos at the East Asia Summit event and the regional security forum," the minister said.

"Certainly, it is critical to look at how to provide for security in such way that risks are minimized," Lavrov noted. "We recalled the OSCE experience in this connection, the experience emanating from the Euro-Atlantic security concept, but OSCE and NATO, by the way, Euro-Atlantic models eventually proved that the only sense in their promotion, [the promotion of] Euro-Atlantic models by Western countries is to bring everything to heel," the top Russian diplomat added.

Tags
Sergey Lavrov
Russia supports Malaysia’s interests of partnering with BRICS — Lavrov
We will facilitate promotion of this interest in our capacity as the presidency, Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Ukraine uses Kharkov Region’s largest plants for needs of armed forces — official
Vitaly Ganchev stated that his automatically makes these enterprises targets for Russian forces
Read more
Israel close to full-blown war with Lebanon and Hezbollah, foreign minister says
According to Israel Katz, "Shelling Majdal Shams and harming civilians and children crosses all red lines"
Read more
Russia’s Obereg armor vest outshines US, Chinese rivals in tests
Meanwhile, a Chinese-made armor vest failed to withstand a shot and was pierced through
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet ships enter Gulf of Aden
The crews of the ships continue to fulfill their tasks within the framework of the campaign
Read more
Lavrov warns against ‘very bad scenario’ unfolding around Iran
Top Iranian officials have been placed on the US sanctions list
Read more
Orban says world steadily taking Russia’s side in Ukrainian conflict
The prime minister said Russia is supported by "the largest countries in the world," including China and India, as well as Iran
Read more
Israeli military believes Hezbollah fired rocket that hit Golan Heights village
According to the latest data, nine children and teenagers were killed and more than 30 other people were injured in the Majdal Shams incident
Read more
Kiev wants to put together plan by December for achieving peace in Ukraine
Zelensky expressed confidence that strengthening the Ukrainian army, support from the US and other countries, and international diplomatic pressure on Russia are "three components that will bring the war to a just end"
Read more
NATO weapons to be hit in any country from where Russia may be attacked — Medvedev
The senior Russian official added that Moscow proceeded from the fact that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by servicemen from NATO countries"
Read more
Press review: Assessing Kamala's election chances and Zelensky sings different tune
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 23rd
Read more
Kharkov Region records arrival of numerous French mercenaries — official
Vitaly Ganchev pointed out that Russian troops destroy mercenaries, as well as members of Ukrainian nationalist units, on a regular basis
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group to call at Syria’s Tartus port — source
After replenishing supplies and having a short rest, the Northern Fleet’s sailors will conduct drills with Russian ships making part of the Navy’s standing Mediterranean taskforce, the source said
Read more
Press review: Putin sits down for talks with Assad and Biden addresses American people
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 26th
Read more
Venezuela to hold presidential election
Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro was nominated by the ruling United Socialist Party
Read more
Chinese athletes win first gold medals of Paris Olympics
In the final, Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao defeated South Koreans Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun
Read more
Russian forces liberate DPR’s Lozovatskoye — top brass
The central battlegroup defeated six Ukrainian brigades
Read more
EU calls for restraint, international probe into Golan attack — Borrell
EU foreign policy chief also urged all the parties to avoid escalation
Read more
Russia supports Malaysia’s interests of partnering with BRICS — Lavrov
We will facilitate promotion of this interest in our capacity as the presidency, Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Olympic triathlon practice swim canceled due to muddy water in Seine
The Olympic Games in Paris will end on August 11
Read more
Ukrainian opposition demands parliament speaker's resignation over pro-Hitler remarks
The speaker’s shocking remarks sparked outrage among the public
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says Olympics opening ceremony had ‘utterly disgusting’ parts
Dmitry Peskov said one could now "begin to feel sorry for the fate of the International Olympic Committee"
Read more
Number of warm days growing in large Russian cities — expert
The average air temperature increased over the last decade by 2.2 degrees Celsius
Read more
Belousov, Austin discussed Kiev's 'covert operation' by phone on July 12 — newspaper
Pentagon was not aware of the Ukrainian operation, but took Moscow's warning "seriously enough to contact the Ukrainians and say, essentially, if you’re thinking about doing something like this, don’t
Read more
ASEAN views Russia as stabilizing factor balancing NATO ambitions in Asia Pacific — Lavrov
Lavrov said that the United States pushes their military infrastructure, including strategic weapons, into the region bringing some elements of nuclear deterrent to the militarization of Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific
Read more
Biden suffered undisclosed ‘medical emergency’ in Nevada on July 17 — journalist
According to Jordan Schachtel, the emergency was far more serious than the general malaise
Read more
ASEAN countries interested in Putin's initiative on Eurasian security — Lavrov
According to Foreign Minister, the West, for its part, promotes narrower formats of interaction in the region with the "blatant" goal of containing Russia and China
Read more
Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s debt in Russia exceeds $202.4 million
Eight enforcement proceedings were initiated against him in 2005, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2022
Read more
Russian, US experts on Ukraine had clandestine meeting in neutral country — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed out that the ministry receives information on the content of such consultations, albeit it does not consider them reasonable at the current stage of the special military operation, "considering the knowingly anti-Russian bias of participants from the United States and other unfriendly states"
Read more
FBI confirms Trump’s bullet wound — news agency
The attempt to assassinate Trump was made on July 13
Read more
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Read more
St Petersburg to host Main Naval Parade
The parade will showcase ships and supply vessels of all naval branches
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 444,000 troops during military operation — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, the liberation of several residential settlements in Donbass, disclosed Kiev attempts to prevent the collapse of the front
Read more
Industrial facilities in Nizhny Novgorod normal after drones destruction
Two Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were intercepted and destroyed in the region this morning
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet ships call at Havana port
The training ship Smolny fired salvos of salute, and the fortress of Havana reciprocated with salvos of its own
Read more
Modi may offer mediation in solving Ukrainian conflict — source
The Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Kiev may take place during the third week of August,the WION news channel said
Read more
Death toll from rocket attack on Golan Heights village rises to 11
Israeli health officials said a rocket landed on a soccer field full of children and teenagers
Read more
Russian troops training to destroy Western-made weapons — top brass
On July 4, Defense Minister Belousov took part in a meeting chaired by Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on enlisting personnel for the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Expert believes Russia-China synergy to cool off US in flirting with nuclear weapons
Alexander Stepanov reiterated that the Tu-95 MS long-range strategic missile carriers are an important element of Russia's nuclear triad, carrying Kh-102 missiles with a thermonuclear warhead with a yield of up to 1 megaton and a range of 5,500 kilometers
Read more
China to continue helping with talks on Ukraine, demands US cancel sanctions — Wang Yi
The Chinese minister said Beijing does not accept slander, "planted evidence" and blackmail
Read more
About 200 ships, boats to take part in Russian Navy Day parades
The celebrations will culminate in concerts, military bands’ performances and festive fireworks displays
Read more
Trump says Kamala Harris has low IQ
US ex-President said it at the conference in Nashville
Read more
Russia starts series production of acoustic intelligence system
Series production has also been launched for the Malik acoustic drone detector updated to the second version in portable and mobile variants, the design bureau said
Read more
Indian prime minister may visit Ukraine in August — TV
According to the WION television channel, the visit can be expected on the third week of August, most probably on August 23
Read more
Russian forces liberate three settlements in past week
Sixty-three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian forces in the past week
Read more
Blinken tells Wang Yi that US will take measures over China’s alleged support for Russia
Moscow and Beijing repeatedly denied US assertions that China is allegedly supporting Russia's defense industry through trade
Read more
Lavrov meets with top Malaysian diplomat in Kuala Lumpur
After the talks, the two foreign ministers exchanged notes on establishing cooperation
Read more
Olympic Games in Paris declared opened
The Olympic Games in Paris will end on August 11
Read more
Golan hit with Iran-made rocket from Hezbollah arsenal — IDF
According to Spokesman Daniel Hagari, it was Falaq-1
Read more
EU to be held accountable for supporting war in Ukraine — Orban
The prime minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of a traditional summer university organized in Romania by Hungarian NGOs and organizations of the Hungarian minority in Romania
Read more
Russian diplomat slams opening of Paris Olympics ‘epic failure’
Maria Zakharova pointed to the fact that on the eve of the Olympics opening, French authorities detained a Russian-born chef, accusing him of espionage and an attempt to "disrupt the event"
Read more
Numerous violations by YouTube serve as grounds to take action against company — watchdog
The regulator recalled that Russian courts had fined Google more than 25 billion rubles (about $290 million) over the past three years
Read more
FACTBOX: Mi-28 helicopter goes down in Kaluga Region
The crew was killed, no destruction occurred on the ground
Read more
Russia, Malaysia discuss integrated Eurasian security system — Lavrov
It is critical to look at how to provide for security in such way that risks are minimized, Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Ukraine has no access to Sea of Azov, its strategy detached from reality — official
Nikolay Patrushev also underscored that ships of Western states cannot freely access Azov ports
Read more
Trump’s remarks on Russia’s victory over Hitler useful for Americans — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the American people might be surprised "to find out that there are indeed many glorious pages in Russia’s history"
Read more
Some spectators leave their seats before 2024 Olympics opening ceremony kicks off
The the France Info radio station meant the upper quays of the Seine, from which the view is not good enough
Read more
ASEAN countries do not want to confront West, oppose NATO's influence in region — Lavrov
They see, among other things, a threat to their leading position in security and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and Southeast Asia, Russian Foreign Minister emphasized
Read more
Almost all Ukrainian troops leave positions in DPR’s Novosyolovka Pervaya
A mop-up operation is underway
Read more
US bank agreed to pay $7.5 mln for breach of sanctions related to Russia and Ukraine
"The 38 apparent violations occurred between 2016 and 2020, and involved invoices totaling approximately $1,270,456" OFAC said
Read more
IOC apologizes for confusing South Korea with North Korea at Olympics opening ceremony
IOC spokesman Mark Adams called the mistake "deeply regrettable" and assured that it would not happen again
Read more
Israel accuses Lebanon, Hezbollah of killing children in Golan Heights, vows retaliation
The casualties were caused by a shelling of the Druze village of Majdal Shams, Gendelman said.
Read more
Russia will prosecute those involved in stealing its assets in legal ways — Kremlin
Europe opted for the worst way when deciding to use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russian paratroopers’ drones wipe out Ukraine’s M-777, ammo depot in Kherson Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, troops used Lancet drones for the assault
Read more
Hezbollah tells UNIFIL Israeli anti-missile interceptor falls on Golan Heights
According to Al Jazeera, shiite movement is not responsible for the incident
Read more
Kiev exports Kharkov Region's factory capacities to western Ukraine — governor
Vitaly Ganchev emphasized that three key industrial facilities of the Kharkov Region, listing the Turboatom plant, the Kharkov Malyshev factory and the Kharkov State Aircraft Manufacturing Company are actually being destroyed
Read more
Russia disillusioned by Western approaches to Ukrainian settlement — Lavrov
When Kosovo seceded without any referendum, the West applauded, in general, it itself orchestrated this secession, saying that in this way the Kosovo Albanians implemented the principle of self-determination of peoples
Read more
Russian deputy defense minister meets with Chinese Navy commander
According to the statement, the Russian deputy defense minister thanked China for active participation in Navy Day celebrations, which are held in St. Petersburg and Vladivostok
Read more
West Bank on brink of explosion — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that Israel has the right to ensure its security, "however, the road to this goal runs without any doubt exceptionally through a comprehensive resolution in the Middle East"
Read more
West finds it increasingly hard to ignore corruption in Ukraine — Russia’s UN envoy
"They are continuously pumping arms into the Kiev regime, albeit with serious problems and setbacks," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
More participants to attend Eurasian security conference this year — Lavrov
We will consistently promote this topic together with Belarusian allies, Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
Orban believes Russia adapted to EU sanctions
Orban also said EU sanctions "harm fundamental European interests, raise energy prices and make the European economy uncompetitive"
Read more
BRICS to create alternative to SWIFT — expert
BRICS is exactly the association that can assume responsibility for mitigating almost any consequences of the global crisis, Andrey Margolin added
Read more
Number of Ukrainians with sober view of events to keep growing — Kremlin Spokesman
When asked, why Kiev started talking about a possibility of negotiations with Moscow at this specific moment, Dmitry Peskov noted that "it would be nice to obtain explanations from an official representative" of Kiev in this regard
Read more
Press review: China mediates on Ukraine and forecasting foreign policy under Kamala Harris
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 25th
Read more
Russian missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov arrives in Algeria on business call
The Russian missile frigate has arrived at the port of Oran together with the medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin
Read more
China demands that US withdraw nuclear weapons outside Europe
According to Mao Ning, Beijing calls on states violating the NPT to "abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game"
Read more
Impossible to completely eradicate Hamas as Netanyahu seeks - Lavrov
Lavrov pointed out that certain countries are trying to draw up new compromise proposals that call for an end to violence step by step, given that Israel rejects an immediate ceasefire
Read more
West expects Russia's capitulation, which will never happen — Lavrov
There will be no such thing, all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved, there is no doubt about that, Foreign Minister said
Read more
Chersonesos should stand for Russian prosperity, Putin believes
The territory where modern Sevastopol is located was inhabited 2,500 years ago
Read more
Russian Su-34 crashes during training flight, pilots eject themselves
The crew ejected themselves, and lives of the pilots are not in danger
Read more
Olympic Games opening ceremony begins in Paris
Fifteen Russian and 17 Belarusian athletes will take part in the Paris Olympics, which will end on August 11
Read more
Vladivostok hosts sailpast in honor of Russian Navy Day
The parade traditionally took place in the Golden Horn Bay
Read more
What is known about arrest of former Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov
Investigators conducted searches of the former deputy defense minister’s place of residence
Read more
Moscow to respond to EC’s expropriation of €1.5 bln worth of proceeds from Russian assets
Such illegal actions should not be followed by a swift response, it should be well-thought-out and fully meet Russia’s interests, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Lithuania prepares mass evacuation plan for war case
Lithuania has planned a national mass evacuation drill for the fall
Read more
Sulfur fire extinguished in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent
About 300 people, over 100 vehicles, and a firefighting train took part in fire extinguishing
Read more
Good to know Paris Olympics opening ceremony not on air in Russia, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov commented on the scandalous parts of the ceremony, including a provocative LGBT parody
Read more
Lavrov hopes ASEAN countries see risks of deploying intermediate-range missiles in Asia
"I hope that ASEAN countries are well aware of the danger posed by that Washington's plan," he told reporters
Read more
Russian snipers eliminate four Ukrainian soldiers from 1.8 km distance near Soledar
Over the year of its operation, the sniper company has eliminated about 200 targets
Read more
Russia condemns any terrorist attacks — Lavrov about missile strike on Golan Heights
The Israeli authorities pinned the blame on Lebanon and Hezbollah and vowed a harsh response
Read more
Lukashenko wraps up his visit to Russia
Details will be released soon, Belarusian President's press service said
Read more
Israel to retaliate for strike on Golan, exact heavy price from Hezbollah — Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister said he felt "deep horror at the murder of the children and innocents"
Read more
High key rate and lowering inflation — Bank of Russia comments on economic policy
The inflation forecast for this year has been raised to 6.5-7%
Read more
Three fuel tanks caught fire after drone attack in Kursk Region
No residents and industrial facility workers were affected
Read more
Seven NATO ships shadowed Russian naval group during its visit to Cuba in June — officer
Nobody approached closer than 20 cable length, Pavel Konov, the frigate’s commander, said
Read more
Banning Muslim athlete from participating in Olympics opening ceremony segregation — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that this case, as well as previous decisions on Russian and Belarusian athletes show that the modern Olympics have nothing to do with the goals of the Olympic movement declared more than a century ago in Paris and contradict the Olympic spirit
Read more
Russian troops steadily advancing to Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — administration head
The administration’s staff tries to visit liberated communities as soon as possible to organize aid for local residents, Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Death toll from rocket attack on Israel’s Druze community in Golan Heights rises to 12
The IDF said its intelligence indicated Hezbollah had fired the rocket from Lebanon
Read more
Russia to continue airstrikes in Syria until it takes out militants staging provocations
Deputy Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov said that high-precision strikes were launched against militant targets in the Sarjah area of the Idlib de-escalation zone on June 27
Read more