Russia, Malaysia discuss integrated Eurasian security system — Lavrov

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and Malaysia discussed the buildup of the integrated Eurasian security system, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in conclusion of the visit to Malaysia.

"Yes, we discussed it. We discussed it yesterday and the day before yesterday in Laos at the East Asia Summit event and the regional security forum," the minister said.

"Certainly, it is critical to look at how to provide for security in such way that risks are minimized," Lavrov noted. "We recalled the OSCE experience in this connection, the experience emanating from the Euro-Atlantic security concept, but OSCE and NATO, by the way, Euro-Atlantic models eventually proved that the only sense in their promotion, [the promotion of] Euro-Atlantic models by Western countries is to bring everything to heel," the top Russian diplomat added.