Russia supports Malaysia’s interests of partnering with BRICS — Lavrov

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28. /TASS/. Russia will facilitate Malaysia’s interest in strengthening communications with BRICS, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in conclusion of the visit to Malaysia.

"Malaysia expressed interest in strengthening communications with BRICS. We actively support this interest," Lavrov stressed. "We will facilitate promotion of this interest in our capacity as the presidency," he noted.

A decision on introducing the partner country category is being prepared for the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan in October 2024, the top Russian diplomat said in March.