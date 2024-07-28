Russia condemns any terrorist attacks — Lavrov about missile strike on Golan Heights

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, July 28. /TASS/. Russia condemns any terrorist attacks that are undertaken by any entity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters wrapping up his visit to Malaysia.

Commenting on the rocket falling on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights and killing civilians, he said, "We condemn all the terrorist attacks committed by any entity. This way we also condemned the Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, but Israel’s response is inadmissible since they are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, being collective punishment prohibited by international conventions. The collective punishment of the people," the minister said.

On the evening of July 27, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the north of the country came under heavy shelling from Lebanon. One of the rockets landed on a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams, where local children were at that moment. As a result, twelve people were killed and 19 more injured.

The Israeli authorities pinned the blame on Lebanon and Hezbollah and vowed a harsh response. Hezbollah denied any involvement in the incident.