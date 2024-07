MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the sidelines of ASEAM events, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The ministry posted a photo of the two top diplomats shaking hands on its Telegram channel.

Lavrov is on a visit to Laos from July 25 through 27. He held a series of bilateral meetings on Thursday and took part in a ministerial meeting in the Russia-ASEAN format on Friday.