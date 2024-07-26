Russia’s economic indicators are positive — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is pleased with the work of the government and the Bank of Russia, Russia shows good economic indicators, although there may be current problems, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The economic development indicators themselves - both by industry and in terms of GDP growth in general - are very, very positive," Peskov emphasized. At the same time, he noted," It is clear that some recurrent problems may arise."

"The president has repeatedly praised the work of the government, said that he is satisfied with this work, and also repeatedly praised the work of the mega-regulator, the Central Bank, which is responsible for ensuring macro-stability," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He noted that "no economy in the world is free from recurrent problems, they arise constantly in all countries and become a problem for certain regulatory measures." "The same is happening in our country," he explained.

According to Peskov, representatives of the Russian authorities have different points of view regarding the overheating of the economy, but discussions are in progress and necessary measures are being taken. "There are different working points of view regarding the overheating of the economy in the economic bloc, working discussions are underway and necessary measures are being taken," he said.